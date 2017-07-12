As You Feared, Game of Thrones Won’t Return Until 2019

Photo: HBO

The dream of spring remains a long way off. In a new interview with Variety, Sophie Turner confirms that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones won’t hit screens for more than a year. “Game of Thrones comes back in 2019,” the actress says. HBO had previously kept mum about when the season, which began filming in October, would go to air. Part of the delay seems to be due to sheer bulk; though the final season will only be six episodes long, each could reportedly be in the 80-minute range. Think of all the CGI they’ll need just for the ice dragon! Still, if there’s one thing you can say, it’s that this fan base has plenty of experience with long waits.