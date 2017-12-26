George Michael’s Family Releases Touching Tribute One Year After His Death

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The family of pop icon George Michael is reaching out to fans this Christmas with a message honoring the late singer. In a statement on his official website, Michael’s family thanked fans for embracing his music in the year since he died last Christmas, and shared memories of their beloved “Yog.” “This year has been a series of new and tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog, not least of which was steeling ourselves this month, to hear ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘December Song’ streaming out of shops, cars, and radios, as it has done for decades, knowing he’s no longer here with us, missing him.” The statement continued, “This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you.”

If that didn’t have you crying already, Michael’s family also reminded fans to reach out to loved ones this holiday season. “So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those ‘I Love You’s’ out loud. We all think there is time, don’t we? — but, just maybe, it’s later than you think …” A very sweet reminder to give your heart to someone special this year.