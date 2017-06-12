Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Sequel Casts Actor to Take Over Daniel Craig’s Role

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

When Sony returns with another installment in the Millennium series in 2018, Mikael Blomquist will be played by Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason. Variety reports that Gudnason is taking over the part played by Daniel Craig in 2011’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo in the upcoming sequel The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Gudnason is not the only newcomer to the English-language film adaption of Stieg Larsson’s best-selling book series. The Crown’s Claire Foy has succeeded Rooney Mara as the new Lisbeth Salander. Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) is set to play Salander’s twin sister.

Gudnason has mostly appeared in foreign films. He plays the Björn Borg to Shia LeBeouf’s John McEnroe in the tennis biopic Borg McEnroe, which is set to be released in the US in 2018.