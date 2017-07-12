Photo: Mina Magda/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Last month, an actress named Aurora Perrineau filed a police report in Los Angeles County accusing Murray Miller, a writer for the show Girls, of raping her when she was 17 years old. At the time, his lawyer responded by saying, “After being contacted several weeks ago by lawyers who — on Ms. Perrineau’s behalf — sought substantial monetary damages from him, Mr. Miller’s legal team gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims.” The statement added, “Only after her demands for money were rebuffed did Ms. Perrineau go to the police. Mr. Miller looks forward to sharing all evidence and information with any and all authorities seeking the truth in this matter.” Now Murray’s lawyer says that Perrineau never actually asked for any monetary compensation, as per a correction issued by the legal team today.

In a letter provided to Variety, Murray’s lawyer Donald Walerstein said, “In a previous statement to the media, we stated that Ms. Perrineau sought substantial monetary damages from our client Murray Miller. Neither Ms. Perrineau nor her attorney have ever made a demand for money. Our previous above statement was incorrect and the result of a good-faith misunderstanding.” This marks the second big retraction since the Murray story broke, with Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner initially issuing a statement in defense of their co-worker, before almost immediately sending out a follow-up to apologize for their comments and to say that, “Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship to the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case.”