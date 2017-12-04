Good Girls Trailer: Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman Break Bad
In what seems like the setup to a joke specifically for fans of early-2010s TV, Retta, Mae Whitman, and Christina Hendricks walk into a grocery store. Then, they rob it. In NBC’s Good Girls, the trio of actresses play women at their wit’s end, who, like Walter White before them, turn to bad deeds to pay the bills. Things go well, until they don’t. We can’t wait until season five, when Retta is ruthlessly running a drug empire and Mae Whitman’s a vigilante private detective or something. Good Girls premieres February 26.
Watch Now
