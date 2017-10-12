Comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested on Sunday morning in Miami on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, according to the Miami Herald. A video that captured the arrest, and currently circulating on social media, shows Buress challenging the police officers to explain their rationale for booking him. “Am I under arrest? For what? Explain what I’m detained for,” Buress inquired. “What I am detained for?” An officer eventually replied “for trespassing,” although the Herald notes that Buress was ultimately not charged with trespassing, but with “disorderly intoxication.” The chain of events leading to Buress’s arrest are currently unclear — TMZ reports he “refused to get in the police car” during the several minute “stand-off” — and Buress has yet to discuss the matter.
