Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested on Sunday morning in Miami on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, according to the Miami Herald. A video that captured the arrest, and currently circulating around social media, shows Buress challenging the police officers to explain their rationale for booking him. “Am I under arrest? For what? Explain what I’m detained for,” Buress inquired. “What I am detained for?” An officer eventually replied “for trespassing,” although the Herald notes that Buress was ultimately not charged with trespassing, but with “disorderly intoxication.” The chain of events leading to Buress’s arrest are currently unclear — although TMZ reports he “refused to get in the police car” during the several minute “stand-off.”

Update, December 10: Buress has tweeted a short video with the tagline “Hannibal bustin’ through”, seemingly in response to his arrest.