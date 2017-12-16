Mark Hamill wishes he could’ve told everyone, including his Star Wars pals Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, about that big, grand reveal involving Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker at the end of The Empire Strikes Back. (Do we really need to quote it for you?) But alas, he couldn’t due to some threats from higher-ups, and that made Ford a wee bit sassy during the film’s premiere back in the ‘80s. “At the screening, when that happened, Harrison turned to me and said, Hey kid, you didn’t fucking tell me that. I apologize for the f-bomb, I only use it for historical accuracy!” Hamill joked on this week’s Graham Norton Show. “I was so thrilled, because I don’t like having the burden of that. I talk in my sleep, I’m clearly dangerous.”
