3:47 p.m.

Harrison Ford Was ‘F-cking’ Upset Mark Hamill Didn’t Tell Him Star Wars Spoilers

“Oh my gosh, Dad Vader!”

2:13 p.m.

Fox News Women Are Furious Over Rupert Murdoch’s Dismissal of Sexual Harassment

“I’m hungry for justice.”

1:14 p.m.

Ed Sheeran Wrote a James Bond Theme, Even Though Nobody Asked Him

He’s had the song on tap for three (!) years.

12:08 p.m.

Matt Damon Receives the Wrath of Alyssa Milano Over His Sex-Misconduct Opinions

“We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal.”

11:09 a.m.

Maria Menounos Said TV Industry Bullying Her Health Worse

“I’m sure you guys have not been immune to those tough times.”

10:57 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Made It His Mission to Keep Mira Sorvino Out of Bad Santa

The film’s director is now apologizing to Sorvino for how he handled it.

10:21 a.m.

Mario Batali’s Apology for Sexual Harassment Is a Literal Recipe for Disaster

His apology email includes a cinnamon roll recipe.

10:00 a.m.

The Last Jedi’s Best Creatures Are the Judgmental Fish-Nuns

Sorry, Porgs.

9:59 a.m.

Stephen Colbert’s Hannibal Lecter and Donald Trump Are Cannibal Golfing Buddies

Slurp slurp slurp.

9:30 a.m.

How The Last Jedi Handles Carrie Fisher’s Death

One scene in particular plays very differently after the actress’s passing.

9:00 a.m.

Did You Catch the Brazil Reference in The Last Jedi?

Bureaucracy calls, even in a galaxy far, far away.

12:07 a.m.

Hollywood Execs Form a Sexual Harassment Commission Led by Anita Hill

The entertainment industry’s Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace will be led by Anita Hill.

Yesterday at 10:26 p.m.

Nelly Wants To Take Legal Action Against His Accuser After Rape Case Was Dropped

Nelly plans to take legal action against his accuser in an effort to restore his reputation.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

Morgan Spurlock’s Supersize Me 2 Pulled from YouTube Red, Sundance Film Festival

The fallout came after the documentary filmmaker wrote a lengthy letter on social media detailing his personal history with sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 8:12 p.m.

Netflix Is Eyeing George Clooney-Produced Watergate Series

Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies scribe Matt Charman is writing the eight-episode miniseries.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Happy Friday: Pete Davidson Debuts His Hillary Clinton Tattoo

And the former Secretary of State approves of his decision.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Wormwood Recap: An Amazing Stroke of Luck

Errol Morris is giving us a lot of tantalizing ideas to chew on.

Yesterday at 5:46 p.m.

Chance the Rapper Recruits Common and Lena Waithe for Christmas Mixtape

Swoon.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The spoilers are strong with this post.

Yesterday at 5:03 p.m.

Does Spielberg’s The Post Take a Dig at News Outlets Pivoting to Video?

Does Steven have something against autoplay videos?