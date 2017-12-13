Late-night stops for nothing, not even labor. So while James Corden and his wife, Julia, were busy having a new baby girl (awww), the other person he’s been kissing lately, Harry Styles, took over the driver’s seat on the Late Late Show. (He was around, he already had the suit, just go with it.) As host, Styles commented on the day’s biggest political news, which of course meant that he got to tell Roy Moore jokes. Observing the losing Alabama Senate candidate’s very cowboy entrance to the polls, Styles just had one thought: “I don’t know too much about hoofed animals, but I’m pretty sure that’s an ass.” Yee-haw!
