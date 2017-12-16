Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, director Peter Jackson went on record saying that during the pre-production process for Lord of the Rings — when the trilogy was initially being developed at Miramax — Harvey Weinstein began blacklisting Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino from all of the company’s film projects. “At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us,” Jackson said. “But in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing. I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list.” Weinstein has denied the claims despite an additional rebuttal from Jackson, and now another director, Terry Zwigoff, is revealing how Weinstein allegedly prevented him from hiring Sorvino for Bad Santa.

“I was interested in casting Mira Sorvino in Bad Santa, but every time I mentioned her over the phone to the Weinsteins, I’d hear a CLICK,” Zwigodd wrote on Twitter. “What type of person just hangs up on you like that?! I guess we all know what type of person now. I’m really sorry Mira.”

I was interested in casting Mira Sorvino in BAD SANTA, but every time I mentioned her over the phone to the Weinsteins, I'd hear a CLICK. What type of person just hangs up on you like that?! I guess we all know what type of person now. I'm really sorry Mira. https://t.co/9U0PsL2yS5 — Terry Zwigoff (@realzwigoff) December 16, 2017

Sorvino and Judd have been among the dozens of women to accuse Weinstein of repeated sexual assault and harassment since October. Additionally, when Jackson’s interview was released this week, both women took to Twitter to convey how they weren’t surprised by his story. “Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure,” Sorvino wrote. “Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick.” Judd added: “I remember this well.”

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017