Here Are the 2018 SAG Awards Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild announced its nominations for the 2018 SAG Awards this morning, and in film categories, Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are in close competition, with three and four nominations, respectively. On the TV side, Netflix series GLOW and Stranger Things each received four nominations, along with HBO’s Big Little Lies. The awards ceremony will take place on January 21 and will be hosted by Kristen Bell. Take a look at the full list of nominees:

Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

﻿Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Television Programs:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Stunt Ensembles:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Lifetime Achievement Award:

﻿54th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award: Morgan Freeman