In The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman’s P.T. Barnum invents show business, while Zendaya, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, and Rebecca Ferguson all do other circusy things in the background. One part of the act involves doing tricks on a trapeze, which meant that Zendaya and Efron had to learn how to actually do tricks on a trapeze, which is apparently pretty hard. On The Tonight Show, Zendaya showed some footage of her and Zac slamming into each other while rehearsing a trick. It looks painful, but since no one was really hurt, it is also funny.
Comments