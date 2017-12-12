Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Fern Orenstein Is No Longer Leading CBS’s Diversity Comedy Showcase

A month after publishing a story about the workshop’s toxic environment, Vulture has learned a second program head has left.

1:40 p.m.

Here’s a Video of Zendaya and Zac Efron Slamming Into Each Other on a Trapeze

It looks painful, but it is also funny.

1:22 p.m.

Theater Review: The Performances That Carry Once on This Island

Including an 18-year-old breakout star.

1:08 p.m.

9 Men on Seeing Themselves in ‘Cat Person’

“I hate Robert and deeply hope that I’m not him, but I think we — men — all are.”

1:04 p.m.

From Good Art to Shameless Cash Grab, Everyone Is Still Making Christmas Music

From Gwen Stefani to, uh, Kaskade, here’s a look at 2017’s weird year of Christmas music.

1:00 p.m.

Every Star Wars Prequel CGI Character, Ranked From Tolerable to Inexcusable

From Jar Jar to Sebulba.

12:05 p.m.

The Crown: Who Is the Real Antony Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a Lord Snowdon?

He’s played in all his delightful, wry sexual fluidity by a very appealing Matthew Goode.

11:55 a.m.

Floribama Shore Recap: Bewitched

What if you took Jersey Shore, switched up the accents, and transported it all to the Gulf Coast?

11:00 a.m.

Looking Back at New York’s Critical 1977 Review of Star Wars

“Star Wars will do very nicely for those lucky enough to be children or unlucky enough never to have grown up.”

10:33 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Karolina is capable of extraordinary things when she doesn’t inhibit herself.

10:19 a.m.

Avoid Speaking to Your Family Over the Holidays With These on-Sale Board Games

Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders, Scrabble, and more.

9:58 a.m.

James Corden and Harry Styles Share Holiday Smooch in Christmas Carpool Karaoke

For Corden’s annual Carpool Karaoke holiday sing-along.

9:38 a.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Jax in the Box

At long last, Jax finally admits to cheating on Brittany.

9:00 a.m.

The Case for Star Wars’ Midi-Chlorians

In defense of a hated aspect of the prequels.

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best New TV Shows of 2017

The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, and more.

9:00 a.m.

Downsizing’s Hong Chau Is Sick of Talking About That Accent

“I’ve had so many interviews with people about the accent, the accent, the accent. It’s a necessary conversation but not a very fun conversation.”

8:30 a.m.

The 10 Best Onscreen Coats of 2017

From The Shape of Water to Big Little Lies.

1:06 a.m.

Baby Billy Kimmel Joins Father Jimmy to Discuss Children’s Health-Care Crisis

The host, who was off last week for Billy’s heart surgery, wants Congress to renew a program that covers 9 million kids.

12:14 a.m.

Larry King ‘Flatly and Unequivocally’ Denies Groping Allegation

Terry Richard accused the Larry King Now host of allegedly grabbing her hard enough to leave a bruise.

Yesterday at 10:37 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Riffs on New York Port Authority Bombing: ‘Seriously?’

“You tried to terrorize New York subway commuters?”