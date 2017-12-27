How Bill Nye Uses Twitter to Find Guests for His Netflix Show

Bill Nye is a known Twitter professional, so it’s no surprise that he used the site to crowdsource guests for season two of Bill Nye Saves the World. The scientists Nye meets through Twitter, by using the handy #BillMeetScienceTwitter hashtag, take him through life-changing topics such as marijuana, time travel, and … tuberculosis. Here, Nye tells Vulture all about how he uses social media to “save the world.”

The series will launch on Netflix this December 29.