How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Christmas

Photo: Instagram/Justin Timberlake

It’s December 26, so you know what that means — some leftovers, The Holiday on repeat, and the other leftovers you found in the back of the fridge to put on top of your leftovers. Because we know you’re laying on the couch in your flannel pajamas scrolling through Instagram, why not see how the other half celebrates the holidays? Turns out, a lot like us! Scroll down to see some of your favorite celebrities wearing ugly sweaters, spending time with their families, and being pretty jolly.

Will Smith was the king of the ugly sweaters …

… while Justin Timberlake was the prince.

Mindy Kaling indulged us with a cute baby meme …

Merry Christmas, everyone. Love from Los Angeles. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TXEMwPoMSP — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 25, 2017

… and Reese Witherspoon showed off her perfect clones.

From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody! ❤️ #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/yjwjZewTpI — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 25, 2017

The Obamas made us cry …

On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/CNFUZrhrBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2017

… while January Jones made us cry with laughter.

BD creeping on me. #mymomlovesme A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

Miley Cyrus showed off her pup …

… while Ricky Gervais showed off his feline.

Blake Lively mocked her husband …

… and Drew Barrymore snuggled her kids.

Rihanna looked like a holiday goddess…

…and Ciara boogied down.

Let’s Get It...#Christmas A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:32am PST

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her chic Christmas accessories…

MERRY CHRISTMAS ~ 🎄 A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:22am PST

…as did Paul Feig…

Happy Merry Everything to everybody! I hope you all have or are having amazing days with the ones you love! I know I will be! 🎄🎉🍸🍾❤️ pic.twitter.com/OxvmmY2gE7 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 25, 2017

… and Russell Brand.