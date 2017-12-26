How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Christmas

It’s December 26, so you know what that means — some leftovers, The Holiday on repeat, and the other leftovers you found in the back of the fridge to put on top of your leftovers. Because we know you’re laying on the couch in your flannel pajamas scrolling through Instagram, why not see how the other half celebrates the holidays? Turns out, a lot like us! Scroll down to see some of your favorite celebrities wearing ugly sweaters, spending time with their families, and being pretty jolly.
Will Smith was the king of the ugly sweaters …
… while Justin Timberlake was the prince.
Mindy Kaling indulged us with a cute baby meme …
… and Reese Witherspoon showed off her perfect clones.
The Obamas made us cry …
… while January Jones made us cry with laughter.
Miley Cyrus showed off her pup …
… while Ricky Gervais showed off his feline.
Blake Lively mocked her husband …
… and Drew Barrymore snuggled her kids.
Rihanna looked like a holiday goddess…
…and Ciara boogied down.
Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her chic Christmas accessories…
…as did Paul Feig…
… and Russell Brand.