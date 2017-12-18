Issa Rae Is Working on Two New Shows for HBO

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

At the end of October it was reported that Issa Rae was putting together a new series for HBO about a black family trying to make their way in Los Angeles during the “early and turbulent” 1990s. The Insecure creator has a first-look development deal with the network, and according to Deadline, Rae now has two more shows in the works — and they sound very good. One is called Him or Her, and it’s a half-hour show about the romantic life of a bisexual black man navigating “the distinctly different worlds and relationships he finds himself in.” That show will be co-executive produced with The Daily Show’s Travon Free. The second is a one-hour drama called Sweet Life, another L.A.-based show that focuses on the “well-heeled teens” of Windsor Hills, a neighborhood billed as “the Black Beverly Hills.” Basically that sounds like a black 90210, and if Issa Rae is the heir apparent to Aaron Spelling as far as Los Angeles–centric nighttime soaps about the young and rich go, then 2018 is starting to look up. Sweet Life is being co-created by Scandal producer Raamla Mohamed, and the two will write the show together. Insecure will also return for season three next year, and overall, the whole year is looking like Issa Season.