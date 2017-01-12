Just when you thought James Franco’s thick mustache in The Deuce couldn’t be outdone, his next project promises to take it up a notch. He’ll reportedly follow up The Disaster Artist by directing and starring in a Shel Silverstein biopic, because Franco apparently wants all the Oscars. The film, about the children’s author and artist famous for The Giving Tree and Where the Sidewalk Ends, will be based on Lisa Rogak’s book A Boy Named Shel, centered on Silverstein’s personal and professional hardships. And in the spirit of the giving tree, this film will inevitably give us the gift of endless paparazzi photos of Franco rocking a beard and a baldy. And those brows. Every barber’s dream!
