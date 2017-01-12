Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Cynthia Erivo’s Taylor Swift Cover Is Unexpected and Wonderful

Are you ready for the first great cover of the Reputation era?

4:36 p.m.

Dark Sabrina Moves Her Angsty Spells From CW to Netflix, With 20 Episode Order

The Sabrina adaptation’s two seasons will shoot back-to-back.

4:33 p.m.

Alex Borstein on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Reuniting With Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The hardest thing in the world to depict dramatically is stand-up.”

3:52 p.m.

James Franco to Star in Shel Silverstein Biopic, Will Probably Rock a Beard

Quite the look.

3:36 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Recap: Family Dinner

Midge is left reeling after an episode’s worth of escalating woes.

3:13 p.m.

Jesse Williams Pulls a Total Jackson Avery Move in Demi Lovato’s New Video

Jackson Avery strikes again!

3:00 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: December 2017

Crown Heights, It Comes at Night, and more.

2:48 p.m.

The Tribes of Palos Verdes Is a Sleepy SoCal Melodrama

Jennifer Garner gets her own Big Little Lies as a miserable L.A. County housewife.

2:23 p.m.

The Feds Want Martin Shkreli to Cough Up That Wu-Tang Album

They’re attempting to seize his assets.

2:18 p.m.

Kate Winslet and Stephen Colbert Give Titanic a Happy Ending

Winslet also reveals that James Cameron was the one who drew her “like a French girl.”

2:16 p.m.

Ask an Expert: Can the Plagiarism Charges Against Emma Cline Hold Up in Court?

It’s unlikely.

1:56 p.m.

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes for Allegedly Groping Bette Midler

“She has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me.”

1:49 p.m.

Netflix’s Dark Is Like Stranger Things, But Also Nothing Like Stranger Things

A mystery-box show complete with secrets, twists, and enticing cliffhangers.

1:05 p.m.

Can You Tell Which Larry David Is Older? (We Doubt It)

Larry David has not aged. Can you tell the difference between a photo of him from the present day and one from ten years ago?

12:46 p.m.

Joy Behar Does Her First Name Justice Reading Mike Flynn Guilty Plea on The View

“He goes to jail! And he goes to jail! And he goes to jail!”

12:32 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: December 2017

Personal Shopper, Con Air, and more.

12:19 p.m.

The Unending Pleasures of Jenny Diski

The worst thing you can say about personal essayists is that they lack a personality. It’s the opposite with Diski.

11:36 a.m.

Netflix Confirms That Stranger Things Will Return for a Third Season, of Course

The Duffer brothers have said that they imagine a four-season plan for the show.

11:34 a.m.

Netflix’s Easy Is Still One of the Best Shows No One Is Talking About

The second season is just as appealing as the first, and a bit sharper overall.

11:23 a.m.

Damien Hirst Will Take the Hate With the Love in Venice

“As an artist, the best you can hope for is people arguing, mixed reviews. Love it and hate it.”