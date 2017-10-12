There are a lot of layers of bottled-up aggression finally seeping into the open during James Franco’s SNL monologue. Franco and Seth Rogen have some stoner awards-season beef that’s yet to be addressed. There’s an aura of negativity surrounding Rogen and a very svelte Jonah Hill. Steve Martin doesn’t seem jazzed about the spotlight being taken off him in favor of a bright young thing like Franco. Wait, hold on — Steve Martin yelling at grown men in the mezzanine?! How can this become a recurring sketch?!
