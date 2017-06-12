Jeffrey Tambor Says He Hasn’t Actually Left Transparent

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Though Jeffrey Tambor previously issued a statement implying that he would leave Transparent in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations against him, the actor’s representatives now insist that he has not actually left the show. A New York Times investigation into the state of the show reveals that neither Tambor nor Amazon have made a final decision on the actor or his character. Tambor previously said, “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.” In a new statement, Tambor’s publicist insisted, “What he said was that given the toxic atmosphere and the politicization on the set, it’s very hard for him to see how he can possibly return. But no final decision for next year has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon.” Creator Jill Soloway, as before, has declined to comment on the allegations while Amazon conducts an investigation into Tambor.

Tambor has been accused of sexual harassment while working on Transparent by co-star Trace Lysette and his former assistant Van Barnes. While Tambor’s status on the show remains undecided and Amazon conducts its investigation, the writers of Transparent, according to the Times report, are working on a season that may or may not include him or his character.