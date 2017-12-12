Mother!’s Jennifer Lawrence and Call Me by Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino are teaming up and making a movie that disappointingly does not sound like an instruction being shouted at you. Instead, they’re adapting Burial Rights, the 2013 novel about Agnes Magnusdottir, an Icelandic woman publicly executed in 1830 after being accused of murdering her master. Think of how exciting it will be to see Guadagnino bring the same attention to detail he gave to the Italian countryside in Call Me by Your Name to 19th-century Iceland, and to hear Jennifer Lawrence tell stories on talk shows about learning an Icelandic accent.
Comments