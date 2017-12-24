Jessica Chastain Criticizes Her ‘Sad’ Magazine Cover With Other White Actresses

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

A few days ago, the Twitterati got into a (rightful) tizzy when the Los Angeles Times published a cover story featuring Jessica Chastain, Annette Bening, Margot Robbie, Diane Kruger, Saoirse Ronan, and Kate Winslet to tote Hollywood’s continuing efforts for “a shift in focus.” Unsurprisingly, people weren’t amused that six pasty white women were chosen to represent the newspaper’s cause as opposed to, say, even just one woman of color, and tweets like this soon filled up the timelines:

Honestly @jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion? How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends? pic.twitter.com/nb8caRfVL6 — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) December 22, 2017

Chastain, whose avid and informed tweets have spurred important dialogue in the past, decided to respond to the outcry by actually criticizing the cover in question. “It’s a sad look that there’s no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films,” she tweeted this weekend. “The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year?” She also criticized the film industry’s current lack of leading roles — as opposed to supporting roles — for nonwhite actresses.

Its a sad look that there's no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in #BeatriceAtDinner https://t.co/tzoijwy88q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

Its TERRIBLE that I can't think of at least 5 female lead films with woc this year. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

In 12 months there's not even 5?! — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

The five additional actresses on the cover, who are all Oscar front-runners, have yet to comment on this controversy.