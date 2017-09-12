Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ever since allegations of Harvey Weinstein’s disturbing track record of sexual assault and harassment came to light earlier this fall, Jessica Chastain has been extremely outspoken about the industry’s seedy underbelly, often taking to her Twitter page to expound her no-holds-barred views. Now, however, she’s revealing that her empowering social-media presence actually got a prickly reception with someone in Hollywood — and that this famous actor instructed her to stop tweeting so much about Weinstein in particular. “I was tweeting a lot at the time and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, ‘Calm down,’” Chastain explained on The Graham Norton Show this week. “I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening.”

Chastain, for example, previously tweeted about how she was “warned from the beginning” about Weinstein and his inappropriate behavior with actresses, as well as similar sexual-misconduct allegations that were lodged against Bryan Singer. She later told the Daily Beast that she’ll never stop speaking her mind about “any injustice” she sees: “I think the greatest myth that an industry can create is to make people feel like they’re easily replaceable. I’m not going to allow that into my life.”