The birth of his son Billy made Jimmy Kimmel a father for the fourth time and, much less expectedly, a fervent champion for universal affordable health care. Kimmel tearfully discussed the immediate aftermath of his son’s birth this past spring, during which he and his wife Molly McNearney discovered their new baby had a congenital heart defect. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has subsequently taken several weeks off to support his family while their newest member received heart surgeries, in addition to confronting the GOP in the ongoing debate about the state of American health care.

On Monday night’s show, Billy Kimmel showed up for the monologue to demonstrate just exactly how all that accessible care can pay off (a health baby!) and how access is, for some, currently being endangered by Congress’s refusal to renew CHIP, the Children’s Health Insurance Program designed to cover 9 million low-income children. “If these were potato chips they were taking away from us, we’d be marching on Washington with pitchforks and spears right now,” a tearful Kimmel joked. The late-night host then asked viewers to call their Senators and Congresspeople to get CHIP funded and, if they haven’t already, sign up for their own plan through the health care exchange by Friday. Billy said pretty much the same with, just with his eyes and some hand motions and, of course, his little baby vest.