On Wednesday, Joe Biden appeared on The View to discuss his new book about losing his son Beau to cancer in 2015. It’s a story that hit close to home for host Meghan McCain, whose father John McCain was recently diagnosed with the same “virulent” form of brain cancer that Beau died from. “I couldn’t get through your book, I tried,” she told Biden through tears. “I think about Beau almost every day. I was told that this doesn’t get easier, but that you cultivate the tools to work with this and live with this.” Switching seats to get closer to McCain, Biden then took her hand and imparted some fatherly wisdom: He told her that John had given Beau courage as a child and that John may benefit from a recent medical advancement. “There is hope and if anyone can make it, her dad can,” he said. “Her dad is one of my best friends.” He also joked of their political differences — “We’re like two brothers who were somehow raised by different fathers” — noting that they would do anything for each other regardless, including consoling the other’s daughter when they need it most.