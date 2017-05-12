John Green’s Latest YA Novel Turtles All the Way Down Is Getting a Movie

Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Allied-THA

Young-adult novelist and vlogger John Green’s latest book has already landed a movie development deal. The author announced that Fox had bought the rights to Turtles All the Way Down on his YouTube page. The bestselling novel came out in mid-October and centers around a 16 year-old girl who suffers with obsessive compulsive disorder. She and her friend attempt to solve a mystery revolving around a missing billionaire to collect a large reward.

Turtles All The Way Down will mark Green’s third project with Fox. The production house previously adapted the massively successful The Fault in Our Stars in 2014 and Paper Towns in 2015.