Please Accept John Legend As Your Lord and Savior in Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

7:18 p.m.

Christian Bale: Our Culture Will Be ‘Richer’ When ‘White Dudes’ Aren’t in Charge

He’s ready for white dudes to not be in charge of everything.

6:02 p.m.

Hallelujah! Chance the Rapper and Jeremih’s Christmas Mixtape Has Arrived

There’s a piano remix of “Stranger at the Table.”

5:04 p.m.

Adult Film Star Accuses T.J. Miller of Sexual Harassment While Shooting

Dana DeArmond says T.J. Miller and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts harassed her on the set of Comedy Central’s Mash Up.

4:54 p.m.

Who’s the Sexiest Onscreen JFK?

The Crown introduced its very own John F. Kennedy, so it’s time for a ranking.

4:34 p.m.

Lady Gaga Announces Residency in Las Vegas, or Rather La-La-Las Ve-Gagas

Gaga promised a “brand new show.”

4:05 p.m.

T.J. Miller’s Series The Gorburger Show Canceled by Comedy Central

The network says the decision was made prior to newly surfaced accusations of sexual assault against Miller.

3:50 p.m.

Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked

From Jaws to his latest, Bridge of Spies, see where each of the director’s major works falls.

3:16 p.m.

Sicario 2 Trailer: Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin Are Back With Even More Guns

Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are here to raise hell.

3:03 p.m.

The New Aliens From The Last Jedi, Ranked From Cute to Horrifying

You might be surprised at how the Porgs stack up.

3:00 p.m.

MoMA Is Screening Twin Peaks: The Return for Free

Is it future or is it past? Is it TV or is it film?

2:12 p.m.

The 10 Weepiest TV Moments of 2017

Because sometimes you just need a good cry.

2:09 p.m.

Downsizing Is a Boldly Executed Sci-Fi That Trips Over Its Own Modesty

Hong Chau is a stand-out in Alexander Payne’s willfully weird economic parable.

1:45 p.m.

How to See The Room Before You Watch The Disaster Artist

Warning: You’re probably going to have to leave your house.

1:34 p.m.

The 10 Best Onscreen Uses of Food Items in 2017

2017 was, quite possibly, the best year for movie food since 2016, which gave us Moonlight’s sexy chef’s special.

1:11 p.m.

Narcos Recruits Diego Luna and Michael Peña for Season 4

The new season will air in 2018.

1:08 p.m.

Michael Stuhlbarg Is About to Enter a Very Exclusive Oscar Club

With Call Me By Your Name, The Post, and The Shape of Water, the character actor is about to score an Oscars hat trick.

12:53 p.m.

The Story Behind the Music of The Muppet Christmas Carol

Death and redemption paved the way for a new Christmas classic.

12:02 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Doesn’t Really Care If It Makes Sense Anymore

The a cappella comedy trilogy goes out with exploding yachts, daddy issues, and DJ Khaled.

12:00 p.m.

Your Guide to Crushing on Stefanie Martini, Julian Fellowes’s Newest Ingenue

She’s essentially his next Lady Mary.

11:47 a.m.

Why Holly Hunter’s Performance in Broadcast News Resonates 30 Years Later

One of the greatest rom-coms of all time is especially fascinating to rewatch in 2017, thanks to its powerhouse of a female lead.