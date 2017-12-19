Please Accept John Legend As Your Lord and Savior in Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival

Soon, John Legend will die for your sins live on TV. NBC announced today that Legend will play the lead role in its live Easter Sunday staging of Jesus Christ Superstar, which is good news for everyone involved as John Legend already has the voice of an angel and Jesus Christ Superstar is really hard to sing. In a severe change of pace, Alice Cooper is playing King Herod. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced — we’d suggest Chrissy Teigen join, but perhaps it’d be better to have her livetweeting with the rest of us.