Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While leading a Q&A prior to the 20th anniversary screening of the political satire Wag the Dog on Monday night, HBO host John Oliver brought up the recent allegations of sexual harassment made against actor Dustin Hoffman to a panel comprising Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal, director Barry Levinson, and Hoffman himself. Needless to say, both the questions and answers became exceedingly tense as the panel wore on.

Reportedly, when Oliver asked the actor about a harassment allegation made by a 17-year-old production assistant working on the 1985 made-for-TV adaptation of Death of a Salesman, Hoffman told him, “First of all, it didn’t happen the way she reported.” According to Deadline, Oliver questioned the validity of Hoffman’s official response to the alleged harassment, a statement in which the actor said of his behavior: “It is not reflective of who I am.” Remarked Oliver, “It’s that part of the response to this stuff that pisses me off. It is reflective of who you were. You’ve given no evidence to show that it didn’t happen. There was a period of time when you were creeping around women. It feels like a cop-out to say, ‘Well, this isn’t me.’ Do you understand how that feels like a dismissal?”‘

Per Deadline’s report, the audience at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan became increasingly vocal and divided as the almost 30-minute debate continued. Throughout the discussion, Hoffman maintained that he didn’t actually do anything wrong. “You’ve put me on display here,” the actor reportedly said. “You have indicted me … That’s not ‘innocent until proven guilty.’” At one point Hoffman reminded Oliver that he “[wasn’t] there” when the alleged harassment took place, to which the Last Week Tonight host responded, “I’m happy I wasn’t.” Over on Twitter, Washington Post writer Steven Zeitchik live-tweeted the conversation, and summed up the evening thusly: “All hell has now broken loose on this Wag the Dog panel.”

John Oliver just went after Dustin Hoffman big time on sexual harassment at this Wag The Dog panel. Hoffman grew visibly uncomfortable. "You weren't there," he says to Oliver. "I'm happy I wasn't," Oliver replied. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

All hell has now broken loose on this Wag The Dog panel. The subject seemed over after seven minutes but Hoffman brought it up again, saying Oliver is not keeping an "open mind" and is unquestionably believing accusers, and a testy five minutes followed. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

And now the _ audience _ is arguing volubly back and forth about whether Hoffman is upstanding and Oliver should be asking the questions. Not sure I've ever seen anything like it at a screening panel. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

Oliver just asked people to stop recording his argument with Hoffman on their phone. "That's what I hate about the Internet." But i mean, isn't that why he brought it up? To have a public conversation? — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

Oliver cited Hoffman's response to an accuser that his behavior on set was "not reflective" of who Hoffman is. "It's that kind of statement that pisses me off," Oliver said. "It's 'not reflective of who I am.' But it IS reflective of who you were." — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

The Washington Post obtained video of Oliver and Hoffman’s tense exchange. When Oliver read a line from accuser Anna Graham Hunter’s Hollywood Reporter essay, Hoffman asked Oliver if he believed what he was reading. Oliver said yes, “because there’s no point in [Hunter] lying.” “Well, there’s a point in her not bringing it up for 40 years,” Hoffman replied. Both the audience and Oliver groaned disapprovingly.