Jordan Peele Explains Why Get Out Could Be Your New Favorite Christmas Movie

Photo: Universal Pictures

As the pantheon of Christmas and Christmas-adjacent movies continues to expand (Batman Returns? Obviously. Iron Man 3? The facts don’t lie!), you might be tempted to assume any film could technically be a Christmas movie. And you’d be right. On Christmas Eve, Jordan Peele took to Twitter to confirm to a fan that Get Out could, in some lights, if you use your imagination and channel it through your holiday spirit, be a Christmas movie. A man with a white beard? Check. A (skeletal rein)deer? Relying on the kindness and talents of the good people at the TSA? “I’d say go for it!,” Peele joked.

Let’s see... there’s a man with a white beard, multiple deer, a fire place, a bunch of snowflakes, and a guy named Chris goes down a dark hole! I’d say go for it! https://t.co/HjjDIE6Hzn — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) December 25, 2017

If that wasn’t enough to convince you, BuzzFeed’s Jesse McLaren then pointed out that the film involves Lil Rel Howery going in search of a character named Chris after he seemingly disappears. A Miss Chris movie, if you will. And you will! Because baby, it’s Christmas.