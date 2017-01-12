Just as Joy Behar welcomed every mother you’ve ever met back to The View after a commercial break, a producer interrupted her to share breaking news: Michael Flynn will plead guilty to lying to the FBI, and is prepared to testify that President Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians. Behar’s response is your new reaction GIF of choice. “Yes!” she shouts, as the audience cheers. Meghan McCain correctly likens the response to Oprah giving out free cars; Behar replies that what’s more accurate is “He goes to jail! And he goes to jail! And he goes to jail!” Let’s keep a GIF of this handy as Oscar season heats up:
