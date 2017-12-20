Latest News from Vulture

5:24 p.m.

Chuck Close Apologizes After Sexual-Harassment Allegations: ‘I Am Truly Sorry’

“I acknowledge having a dirty mouth, but we’re all adults.”

4:50 p.m.

The Best Board Games of 2017, Superlatives Edition

Including the best party game, best expansion, and best mobile app.

4:19 p.m.

25 Iconic Soundtrack Songs, Ranked

You won’t be surprised to learn that “My Heart Will Go On” is on here.

4:14 p.m.

The Most Surreal TV Moments of 2017

This year had a ton of WTF moments, including what we watched on TV.

3:44 p.m.

There Was Almost a Porg–Fish Nun Party Scene in The Last Jedi and We Feel Robbed

The scene was cut to save Luke Skywalker’s reputation.

3:40 p.m.

The Crown’s Episode About Fatherhood Is a Stand-alone Masterpiece

But what does that say about the series as a whole?

3:34 p.m.

Michelle Williams Gives a Revelatory Performance in All the Money in the World

A belatedly cast Christopher Plummer is getting headlines, but it’s Williams who deserves them.

3:12 p.m.

Judi Dench Will Play a Fairy Police Officer in Artemis Fowl

Kenneth Branagh’s live-action adaptation has some amusing casting news.

3:07 p.m.

Why Mrs. Maisel Has Such a Marvelous ’50s Soundtrack

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino discuss the songs they included in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

2:50 p.m.

The Complete History (So Far) of XXXTentacion’s Controversial Career

The musician is undergoing a tumultuous series of legal problems and big-money label deals. Here’s everything we know so far.

2:45 p.m.

Star Wars Breakout Kelly Marie Tran on The Last Jedi and Shirtless Kylo Ren

[Screams for several seconds.]

2:31 p.m.

A Christmas Prince Is Total Garbage, But You’ll Love It Anyway

It’s got everything you’d ever want from a bad holiday movie.

1:51 p.m.

Chappaquiddick Trailer: A Kennedy Biopic That Plays Like a Thriller

What happened on the night Mary Jo Kopechne died in Teddy Kennedy’s car?

1:43 p.m.

8 Things We Learned Talking to Samuel L. Jackson About His MasterClass

But not just any TV — and 7 other things we learned talking to him about his MasterClass.

1:08 p.m.

Tom Hanks Preemptively Declines to Screen The Post at White House

“Individually we have to decide when we take to the ramparts.”

12:21 p.m.

Report: Nelly Being Sued by His Rape Accuser for Sexual Assault and Defamation

The woman previously declined to cooperate with prosecutors because she believes the criminal justice system fails accusers.

12:18 p.m.

7 Amazon Alexa Products That Will Make Great Gifts for Lazy Entertainment Lovers

Gift ideas for the streamer in your life.

12:11 p.m.

The Best Photography Books of 2017

And whom to buy them for this holiday season.

11:51 a.m.

2017 Was the Year of the Replacement Movie Director

This year’s hottest trend was hiring, firing, and hastily replacing your director in the middle of a shoot.

11:38 a.m.

The Greatest Showman Is the Fakest Show on Earth

Musicals are inherently fake — they can be ecstatically, transcendentally fake — but this is a whole other level of disingenuousness.