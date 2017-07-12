Latest News from Vulture

4:00 a.m.

The Crown Season-Premiere Recap: Batten Down the Hatches

Things are not looking good for the United Kingdom.

1:19 a.m.

Nick Offerman Educates The FCC Chairman On Ron Swanson’s Pyramid Of Greatness

Lessons in honor from the star of Parks and Recreation.

Yesterday at 11:24 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Breaking Up Is Surprisingly Easy to Do

Raj and Howard call it splitsville.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Timothy Omundson Made a Very Poignant Cameo in Psych: The Movie

The actor suffered a stroke right before production began.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

How James Roday Rewrote Psych: The Movie’s Entire Script Within 48 Hours

“It was a magic trick that we somehow pulled off with a higher power.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Psych: The Movie Recap: Fast Times at Psychphrancisco

It’s like Shawn, Gus, and the whole gang never left.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

Watch Life Find A Way In The First Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer

Jeff Goldblum is here in a glorious black on black suit.

Yesterday at 8:31 p.m.

Bryan Singer Is Being Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting A 17-Year-Old

A man claims that the director raped him on a yacht in 2003.

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

Lawyer For Murray Miller Retracts Claim That Alleged Victim Wanted Money

Miller’s legal team says their initial statement was “a good-faith misunderstanding.”

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

Warner Bros. Reportedly Shaking Up Its Superheroes Post–Justice League

A change in leadership is on the way.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

This Artist Filled a Huge Gallery With Tiny Drawings of Protesters

Can you spot your sign?

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Willow Smith Learned to Play Guitar Because of Michael Cera

“I’ve decided that just as much as I am a part of this generation, I’m not.”

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Star Justin Baldoni Says He Was Sexually Harassed by a Producer

Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael, said, “I remember the way he did it, using his power and who he knows as a way to make me feel less than.”

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Juicy 2000s-NYC Rock Book to Be Adapted for Docuseries, So Keep the Tea Coming

Lizzy Goodman’s Meet Me in the Bathroom made many allegations about Ryan Adams, the Strokes, and drugs.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Is Really Happening, and Will Be Rated R

The director is now in search of a screenwriter.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

Every Episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ranked

From the bad to the prettay, prettay, prettay great.

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

2018 WGA Awards Nominees Include GLOW, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things

Streaming-only shows including GLOW and The Handmaid’s Tale are in the running for several top categories.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

Sam Smith Called Himself a ‘Dick Monster’ in Front of Patti LaBelle

She was, um, very surprised.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

The Crown’s Second Season Is Essential TV

Settle in for some sumptuous, instructive royal watching.

Yesterday at 3:28 p.m.

The 10 Best Film Performances of 2017

Including Margot Robbie, Brooklynn Prince, and Daniel Kaluuya.