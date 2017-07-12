Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Warner Bros. Reportedly Shaking Up Its Superheroes Post–Justice League

A change in leadership is on the way.

5:34 p.m.

This Artist Filled a Huge Gallery With Tiny Drawings of Protesters

Can you spot your sign?

5:14 p.m.

Willow Smith Learned to Play Guitar Because of Michael Cera

“I’ve decided that just as much as I am a part of this generation, I’m not.”

4:57 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Star Justin Baldoni Says He Was Sexually Harassed by a Producer

Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael, said, “I remember the way he did it, using his power and who he knows as a way to make me feel less than.”

4:51 p.m.

Juicy 2000s-NYC Rock Book to Be Adapted for Docuseries, So Keep the Tea Coming

Lizzy Goodman’s Meet Me in the Bathroom made many allegations about Ryan Adams, the Strokes, and drugs.

4:48 p.m.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Is Really Happening, and Will Be Rated R

The director is now in search of a screenwriter.

4:25 p.m.

Every Episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ranked

From the bad to the prettay, prettay, prettay great.

3:59 p.m.

2018 WGA Awards Nominees Include GLOW, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things

Streaming-only shows including GLOW and The Handmaid’s Tale are in the running for several top categories.

3:52 p.m.

Sam Smith Called Himself a ‘Dick Monster’ in Front of Patti LaBelle

She was, um, very surprised.

3:35 p.m.

The Crown’s Second Season Is Essential TV

Settle in for some sumptuous, instructive royal watching.

3:28 p.m.

The 10 Best Film Performances of 2017

Including Margot Robbie, Brooklynn Prince, and Daniel Kaluuya.

2:55 p.m.

Revisiting Carrie Fisher’s Best Interview Moments

Fisher, a notable absence on the Star Wars: The Last Jedi press tour, always knew exactly what to say.

1:55 p.m.

Lena Waithe Joins Dear White People As Reality-Show Rapper

Get ready for P Ninny.

1:51 p.m.

Titanic Is a Rom-Com If You Just Don’t Watch the Entire Second Half

A viewing guide.

1:17 p.m.

Eminem Planned to Debut His Anti-Trump Freestyle Live at the BET Hip Hop Awards

“We have a president who does not care about everybody in our country.”

1:11 p.m.

Phantom Thread Underscores the Great Tragedy of Daniel Day-Lewis’s Retirement

We’re not so much watching Woodcock the rarefied designer as Day-Lewis the rarefied actor.

1:03 p.m.

Franken Resigns Without Confessing Any Wrongdoing

After announcing he would step down “in the coming weeks,” Franken blasts Trump and Roy Moore for not facing such repercussions.

12:48 p.m.

Harry Potter Author Defends Casting Johnny Depp Despite Abuse Allegations

Depp was accused of emotional and physical abuse by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

12:31 p.m.

Shia LaBeouf in Call Me by Your Name and Other Stars Almost Cast in 2017 Movies

Who came close to snagging roles in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Here are some surprising alternatives.

12:20 p.m.

12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears

Numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood have derailed these TV shows.