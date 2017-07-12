We’re about to get even more from the book that alleges Ryan Adams got Albert Hammond Jr. hooked on heroin (which Adams denied). Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of the 2000s NYC rock revival, Meet Me in the Bathroom, which focused specifically on the Strokes but interviewed many of the genre’s major players, will be adapted into a documentary series. Variety reports that Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern, who previously made the LCD Soundsystem doc Shut Up and Play the Hits, will helm the series, while Goodman will executive produce. It’ll be set against the local rock era that launched in the wake of 9/11 and the decade that followed, and will include interviews with the Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem. Here’s hoping Adams continues to stir the teapot.
