Kate Winslet and Stephen Colbert Give Titanic a Happy Ending

Titanic has arrived at its 20th anniversary, which means it’s time for everyone to talk about the ending of Titanic once again. Paying a visit to The Late Show, Kate Winslet answered a few trivia questions from Stephen Colbert — revealing, in the process, that it was James Cameron who drew Leo’s picture of her posing “like a French girl” — before deciding to reenact the final moments between Jack and Rose. Hey, maybe Rose could have pulled Jack onto that wood plank! But she didn’t! So he’s still dead! Sorry!
