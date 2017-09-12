Katie Couric Finally Breaks Her Silence About Matt Lauer

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Katie Couric and Matt Lauer spent 15 years breaking news and palling around together as co-hosts of NBC’s Today. And although she’s not ready to talk in-depth about the disturbing sexual-misconduct allegations currently lodged against Lauer, she wants everyone to know that she’s not handling it well … at all. Taking to Instagram to reply to a commenter who expressed annoyance that Couric has yet to say anything about her former colleague (“y’all would have been all over the story years ago”), Couric decided to leave a short message in response for all of her followers to see. “It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to,” she wrote. “Thanks for your interest.” Couric’s concise tone echoed Ann Curry’s response when she was asked about Lauer’s firing last month as well: “I’m still really processing it.”

Interestingly, a newly-resurfaced clip of Couric appearing on Watch What Happens Live shed light on Lauer’s inappropriate workplace behavior at NBC. “What is Matt’s most annoying habit?” Andy Cohen asked her, with Couric ultimately responding that he “pinches me on the ass a lot.”

In this video, @katiecouric jokes that Matt Lauer's most annoying habit is that he pinches her "on the ass" a lot pic.twitter.com/Qf65Z41bdx — Madison Mills (@MadisonMills22) November 29, 2017