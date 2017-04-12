Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At a time when Hollywood could use a person front and center to address the elephant in the room all night, the Screen Actors Guild Awards won’t let its attendees off the hook. For the first time in the show’s 23-year history, it’s getting a host: Kristen Bell! That’s right, the peer-voted ceremony gets to have one of its own running the show on January 21. “This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken,” executive producer Kathy Connell said in a statement. “We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we’re thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so.” Bell previously hosted the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards with Fred Armisen, but this will be her first solo hosting gig. Sure, there’ll be plenty of opportunities for Weinstein references, but if Bell really wants to make Hollywood squirm, we recommend screening the director’s cut of that panned Frozen short. That’ll show ’em.