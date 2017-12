Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

What Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Depiction of Mental Illness Means to Me

Season three has been a revelation for its honest depiction of mental illness.

1:55 p.m.

Oscar Futures: How SAG Nominations Just Changed the Race

Could Best Picture come down to Three Billboards vs. Get Out?

1:52 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Blackmailed Salma Hayek to Get Gratuitous Nude Scene in Frida

Salma Hayek details Harvey Weinstein’s harassment on the set of Frida.

1:24 p.m.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked

From The Phantom Menace to The Last Jedi.

1:21 p.m.

The 2018 SAG Awards Ban Men (From Presenting)

“This is a unifying salute to women who have been very brave in speaking up.”

1:16 p.m.

Lawsuit Over The Conjuring Says the Real Couple Was Less Wholesome Than in Films

Legal documents include allegations that Ed Warren had a relationship with an underage girl.

1:14 p.m.

Kristin Chenoweth Is Attached to a Death Becomes Her Stage Musical

How very camp.

1:13 p.m.

The 10 Best Stand-up Comedy Specials of 2017

Including Roy Wood Jr., Jerrod Carmichael, Maria Bamford, and Jen Kirkman.

1:00 p.m.

Here’s Why ‘Duel of the Fates’ Transcends the Star Wars Prequels

The theme speaks to John Williams’s genius at writing earworm tunes that feel like primal, eternal music echoing from the beginning of time.

12:53 p.m.

Meet the All-Girl Dance Troupe the Comedy World is Obsessed With

In Snowy Bing Bongs, the Cocoon Central Dance Team finds joy in doing the most.

12:09 p.m.

A Brief History of Jon Bon Jovi’s Feud With the Rock Hall and Jann Wenner

Prior to Bon Jovi’s induction today, Jon said he’d had a “big falling-out” with the Rock Hall overlords.

12:00 p.m.

Every Line From a (Non-Leia) Woman in Star Wars

Trust us, you definitely have time to watch.

11:24 a.m.

Here Are the 2018 SAG Awards Nominations

Lady Bird, Three Billboards, GLOW, and Stranger Things are all nominated for multiple awards.

11:02 a.m.

USA Renews Mr. Robot for a Fourth Season

More like More-ster Robot.

10:57 a.m.

HBO Defends Calling Big Little Lies Limited Series After Season-Two Renewal

“The accusation that HBO was ‘gaming the system’ is baseless and undeserved.”

10:00 a.m.

Clint Eastwood’s 15:17 to Paris Trailer: Real Soldiers Play Themselves Onscreen

Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone star alongside Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, and Ray Corasani.

10:00 a.m.

Luke Bryan Finds Safety in Country’s Middle Ground

He never takes himself more seriously than he should.

9:42 a.m.

Harry Styles Filled in for New Dad James Corden, and He Was Charming As Hell

He had quite a time.

9:31 a.m.

Kerry Washington, Chris Evans, and More Celebrate Doug Jones’s Senate Victory

“I’m fuhREAKING out!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

9:17 a.m.

Spend a Few Minutes With Hanks and Colbert Arguing About Christmas Decorations

Tom Hanks is a big tinsel guy.