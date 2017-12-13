In a development strategy roughly defined as “be as camp as possible,” the Universal theater group is working on a stage musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her with Kristin Chenoweth in the role played by Meryl Streep. While the project doesn’t have a composer, book writer, or director as of yet, according to Playbill, the project has attached Chenoweth (Wicked, Pushing Daisies, various extremely high notes heard elsewhere) as Madeline, the self- and age-obsessed Broadway star. Finally, we may get to see more of the film’s fictional musical adaptation of Sweet Bird of Youth titled Songbird!
