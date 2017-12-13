The mash-up king has spoken.

DJ Earworm’s 2017 United State of Pop Proves Only One Song Mattered This Year

The jokes in Mrs. Maisel may go down easy, but the hard truths never do.

Why Lil Rel Howery Is Not Part of Get Out’s SAG Nomination for Outstanding Cast

It’s fun to watch the actual footage and think, “Wow, they re-created that dress exactly.”

Watch the Real Historical Footage Behind The Crown Season Two

Joe Biden Consoles a Tearful Meghan McCain on The View Over John’s Cancer Battle

“It enhances your orgasm. You have to marinate like a chicken for 20 minutes.”

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs on Siggy, Pigtails, and THC-Infused Sex Spray

Season three has been a revelation for its honest depiction of mental illness.

What Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Depiction of Mental Illness Means to Me

Could Best Picture come down to Three Billboards vs. Get Out?

Oscar Futures: How SAG Nominations Just Changed the Race

Salma Hayek details Harvey Weinstein’s harassment on the set of Frida.

Harvey Weinstein Blackmailed Salma Hayek to Get Gratuitous Nude Scene in Frida

From The Phantom Menace to The Last Jedi.

“This is a unifying salute to women who have been very brave in speaking up.”

The 2018 SAG Awards Ban Men (From Presenting)

Lawsuit Over The Conjuring Says the Real Couple Was Less Wholesome Than in Films

Legal documents include allegations that Ed Warren had a relationship with an underage girl.