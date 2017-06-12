Latest News from Vulture

25 mins ago

Serious Film Star Lady Gaga Will Go As Stefani Germanotta in A Star Is Born

Please remember that the Bradley Cooper–directed remake is high art.

9:00 a.m.

The Profane, Insane Plan to Make SyFy’s Happy! the Weirdest Show on TV

What happens when you make a TV show with Christopher Meloni, Patton Oswalt, and a talking CGI unicorn?

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best Movies of 2017

Including Lady Bird, Princess Cyd, and Spettacolo.

9:00 a.m.

Michael C. Hall’s 10 Favorite Books

From David Foster Wallace to Alison Bechdel.

1:05 a.m.

Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Sequel Casts Actor to Take Over Daniel Craig’s Role

Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason will star with Claire Foy in The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Beyoncé Presented Colin Kaepernick With the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

The award was part of Tuesday’s Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Sexual Harassment to Men With a Children’s Book

Ross reads from an original book, The Handsy Man.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Describe the Night, a Tale of Russia and Fake Truth

Rajiv Joseph’s new play has a bear by the tail.

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

John Green’s Latest YA Novel Turtles All the Way Down Is Getting a Movie

Fox, which adapted two other Green novels for the big screen, bought the movie rights.

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer Talk Dave Becky’s Involvement in Broad City

Becky has come under fire for his role in discrediting comics on behalf of his former client, Louis C.K.

Yesterday at 9:14 p.m.

Lena Dunham Claims She Warned Clinton Campaign That Weinstein Was a ‘Rapist’

Tina Brown also claims she cautioned Clinton officials about Harvey Weinstein’s reputation in 2008.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Lionsgate Cuts John Travolta’s Gotti Biopic Just 10 Days Before Release

The studio hasn’t said why they sold the movie back to the production company at the last minute.

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

Westworld Production Delayed Due to California Wildfires

Is Maeve taking control of the environment?

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Terry Crews Says National Enquirer Editor Threatened Him With Smear Campaign

“Abusers protect abusers,” Crews tweeted.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

How Icarus Director Bryan Fogel Documented the Russian Olympic Doping Scandal

And helped its key player escape to the United States.

Yesterday at 3:29 p.m.

Terry Crews Sues WME Agent Adam Venit for Sexual Assault

Crews claims Venit groped him at an industry party last year.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

Robert De Niro Imagines Wag the Dog Sequel, Calls Trump a ‘Motherf*cker’

“If I did a sequel I would just document everything that’s going on today. You couldn’t make it up, and we all know that.”

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Marvel Gets Into Fiction Podcast Game with Wolverine: The Long Night

Stitcher is partnering with them.

Yesterday at 2:18 p.m.

Four More Women Have Accused Prison Break Actor Robert Knepper of Sexual Assault

All four women say Knepper cornered them alone, and in one case he attempted rape.

Yesterday at 2:02 p.m.

Which TV Actors Get Paid the Most?

Analyzing actors’ increasing salaries in the world of Peak TV.