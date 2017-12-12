Latest News from Vulture

10:22 p.m.

Colbert Shares Thoughts on the Alabama Election, Namely, Roy Moore’s Horse

Roy Moore arrived at the voting polls riding his horse, Sassy.

9:29 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Department Is Investigating Roman Polanski Assault Allegation

The police department opened a new investigation after a woman came forward to accuse the director of molesting her in 1975 when she was 10 years old.

9:29 p.m.

Netflix Exec Fired After Discounting Rape Accusations Against Danny Masterson

The former director of global children’s programming told one of Masterson’s accusers that Netflix didn’t believe her claim.

9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Ensemble Triple Threat of Lucy Kirkwood’s The Children

Three actors take over the stage in this British import.

8:40 p.m.

Miguel Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation: ‘Unfair And Unwarranted’

The sexual-assault allegation was initially made public last March, but it has since resurfaced after Spin published a profile of the singer.

7:46 p.m.

Micheal Che And Colin Jost Become Co-Head Writers At Saturday Night Live

The Weekend Update hosts round out a team of four head writers.

6:16 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is Shockingly Good

It feels like the first time the Force has extended to the director.

5:50 p.m.

Louis C.K.’s I Love You Daddy Leaks Online

“We think it would be a waste to let a great Louis C.K. go unwatched and nobody can even see or buy it.”

5:48 p.m.

Why It’s So Hard for Black Comedians to Be Political on Late Night

Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. opens up about the gatekeepers who stand in the way of comedians trying to talk about issues.

5:40 p.m.

Jada Pinkett Smith Accuses Golden Globes of Ignoring Girls Trip

The actress doesn’t think her movie got a fair shot with Hollywood Foreign Press Association voters.

5:17 p.m.

How The Crown’s Jodi Balfour Perfected Her Jackie Kennedy Accent

“It’s like a voice gym.”

5:08 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence to Play an Icelandic Murderess in Luca Guadagnino’s Next Movie

The movie’s based on the novel Burial Rites.

5:05 p.m.

She-Ra Reboot Is Coming to Netflix From Lumberjanes Co-creator Noelle Stevenson

Comics creator Noelle Stevenson is showrunning.

5:00 p.m.

Paul Feig Says Ghostbusters Becoming a ‘Cause’ Hurt Its Comedy

On this week’s Good One: A Podcast About Jokes, Paul Feig discusses finding his comedic balance on Spy and how Ghostbusters threw it off.

4:58 p.m.

Spike Lee Explains Nola Darling’s Amazing Bed in She’s Gotta Have It

“It couldn’t have been an ordinary bed. It would not have had the same impact.”

4:48 p.m.

35 Famous People You Forgot Were in the Star Wars Prequels

Including Keira Knightley, Sofia Coppola, Joel Edgerton, and the creator of Star Wars himself.

4:35 p.m.

The Punisher Renewed for Season Two Because the Best Revenge Takes Time

He’ll now point his guns at New York’s corrupt criminal underbelly.

4:33 p.m.

Critics Call The Last Jedi the Best Star Wars Movie Since Empire Strikes Back

Early reviews of the latest Star Wars installment have been overwhelmingly positive.

4:11 p.m.

The Boss Baby Is Getting His Own Netflix Series

Coming to Netflix in 2018.

3:59 p.m.

Homeland Season-7 Trailer: Carrie Mathison Will Hunt You Down

Homeland returns February 11.