On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department opened a new investigation into Roman Polanski. In late October, as a result of the outpouring of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, artist Marianne Barnard came forward to accuse the director of sexually assaulting her in 1975 when she was just 10 years old. The alleged indecent occurred when Barnard’s mother took her to a photo shoot with Polanski. Barnard claims that when her mother stepped away, Polanski instructed her to take off her bathing suit and then molested her. According to The Hollywood Reporter, although the statute of limitations have passed for the 42-year-old alleged assault, the detectives could possibly use the evidence from it to build on another case. Polanski was previously found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He fled to Paris before he could be sentenced and has been living in exile ever since.
Comments