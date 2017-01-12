Seth Meyers had already taped yesterday’s episode of Late Night to accommodate the Rockefeller Center tree lighting before he could address Matt Lauer’s dismissal from Today in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. But the host made up for his immediate absence with a long Closer Look at the disgraced broadcaster, the President’s reaction to his firing, and other politicians who have come under fire for harassment accusations of their own. He also offered a very succinct and accurate piece of advice for how not to sexually harass women in the work place: “If you’re giving someone a dildo at work, you’re the dildo at work!”
