Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Seth Meyers Takes A Closer Look At Matt Lauer, Offers Thoughts On Dildos At Work

“Where are men getting this idea that just standing there in your underwear is irresistible to the ladies?”

12:00 a.m.

A Nice Thing: Taylor Swift’s Reputation Is Now Streaming

Only three weeks later.

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Theater Review: The Parisian Woman Is Barely Woke and Barely Awake

Smart actors, decent performances, and a slack script.

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

Barring Apocalypse, Daisy Ridley Is Amenable To Playing Rey Again in 30 Years

“If in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells … then sure. Maybe.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Margot Robbie Is Developing Yet Another Harley Quinn Movie

No not the Joker one or the Gotham City Sirens one — a different one.

Yesterday at 7:05 p.m.

Occasional Drinking Buddies Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Now Have a Song Together

What a pair.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Of Course Roy Moore Is in a Twitter Fight With Jimmy Kimmel

The Senate hopeful wants the comedian to make fun of him “man to man.”

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Wonder Woman 2 Is Getting a Great Love Story, Baby Just Say Yes

Diana was young when she first saw Steve.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

HBO Cuts Ties With Russell Simmons Amid Sexual-Assault Allegations

His All Def Comedy series will premiere as planned, without him attached.

Yesterday at 3:12 p.m.

Jenny Slate Is Writing a Book of Feminist Fables

One of the stories is about “a globe of fruit plucked from its branch.”

Yesterday at 3:07 p.m.

Bette Midler Addresses Geraldo Rivera Groping Story: ‘He Has Yet to Apologize’

She first accused him of sexually assaulting her during a 1991 interview, then reposted it on Twitter.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: December 2017

Don’t miss Logan. It’s one of the best superhero movies ever made.

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Limited Series Is Happening at USA (USA! USA!)

His daughter Patti Davis is helping develop it.

Yesterday at 2:44 p.m.

Frank Rich: NBC Still Has a Lot to Answer For

The network got out ahead of the Matt Lauer scandal by firing their star. But there’s more they need to do.

Yesterday at 1:59 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Is Now a New York Film Critics Circle Award Winner

Get Out and Girls Trip were among the honorees.

Yesterday at 1:49 p.m.

Voyeur Fails to Add Much Insight to Gay Talese’s Notorious Story

Someone, somewhere, thinks we can’t get enough of Gerald Foos.

Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

Which Serial Killers Might Appear in Mindhunter Season Two?

The BTK killer is sure to play a major role.

Yesterday at 12:36 p.m.

How Guillermo del Toro Cast Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water

“I hugged her. And I said, ‘I’m writing a movie for you where you fall in love with a fish man!’”

Yesterday at 12:35 p.m.

9 Women Accuse Playwright Israel Horovitz of Sexual Misconduct, Including Rape

Horovitz is the author of more than 70 plays including Line, Park Your Car in the Harvard Yard, and The Indian Wants the Bronx.

Yesterday at 12:30 p.m.

Pop Music’s Feature Problem

Pop stars are regularly collaborating with rappers and R&B artists on their singles, but those singles aren’t hitting like they used to.