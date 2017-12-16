Word to the wise: If you know a caddie trudging along in the Mar-a-Lago humidity, tell him to get out, and to get out fast, unless he’s in the mood to become a delicious snack for the President of the United States. At least, that’s according to Stephen Colbert’s take on Hannibal Lecter — alongside Jodie Foster’s Clarice Starling! — on The Late Show, who claims the duo were once golfing buddies before his incarceration. “We ate our caddie,” he fondly reminisces. “Turned him into a taco bowl with a nice Diet Coke.” Hey, that’s better than a Big Mac, we guess. Slurp slurp slurp slurp.
Comments