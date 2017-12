Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Mario Batali’s Apology for Sexual Harassment Is a Literal Recipe for Disaster

His apology email includes a cinnamon roll recipe.

10:00 a.m.

The Last Jedi’s Best Creatures Are the Judgmental Fish-Nuns

Sorry, Porgs.

9:59 a.m.

Stephen Colbert’s Hannibal Lecter and Donald Trump Are Cannibal Golfing Buddies

Oh hello there, Jodie Foster!

9:30 a.m.

How The Last Jedi Handles Carrie Fisher’s Death

One scene in particular plays very differently after the actress’s passing.

9:00 a.m.

Did You Catch the Brazil Reference in The Last Jedi?

Bureaucracy calls, even in a galaxy far, far away.

12:07 a.m.

Hollywood Execs Form a Sexual Harassment Commission Led by Anita Hill

The entertainment industry’s Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace will be led by Anita Hill.

Yesterday at 10:26 p.m.

Nelly Wants To Take Legal Action Against His Accuser After Rape Case Was Dropped

Nelly plans to take legal action against his accuser in an effort to restore his reputation.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

Morgan Spurlock’s Supersize Me 2 Pulled from YouTube Red, Sundance Film Festival

The fallout came after the documentary filmmaker wrote a lengthy letter on social media detailing his personal history with sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 8:12 p.m.

Netflix Is Eyeing George Clooney-Produced Watergate Series

Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies scribe Matt Charman is writing the eight-episode miniseries.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Happy Friday: Pete Davidson Debuts His Hillary Clinton Tattoo

And the former Secretary of State approves of his decision.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Wormwood Recap: An Amazing Stroke of Luck

Errol Morris is giving us a lot of tantalizing ideas to chew on.

Yesterday at 5:46 p.m.

Chance the Rapper Recruits Common and Lena Waithe for Christmas Mixtape

Swoon.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The spoilers are strong with this post.

Yesterday at 5:03 p.m.

Does Spielberg’s The Post Take a Dig at News Outlets Pivoting to Video?

Does Steven have something against autoplay videos?

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

Grab Your Limes, the First Teaser for PBS’s Little Women Mini-Series Is Here

The Masterpiece event arrives in May.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

11,000 People Demanded the Met Remove This Painting. They Aren’t Going To. Good.

In many ways it is a sign of art’s complexity that it generate a wide variety of responses.

Yesterday at 4:32 p.m.

Study Confirms There Are Few Female Studio Executives, But You Already Knew That

Talent agency scorecards are also bad, while TV studios are closer to gender parity.

Yesterday at 3:56 p.m.

Tyra Banks Addresses ‘We Were All Rooting for You!’

She might edit out that outburst, if she had it to do over again.

Yesterday at 3:55 p.m.

Search Party’s 13 Biggest Pop-Culture Influences

The major cultural landmarks that shaped Dory and the gang, from Alfred Hitchcock to The Comeback.

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

How Eminem’s Slim Shady EP Paved the Way for Superstardom

The six-song EP was a proof of concept so strong that it has survived sea changes in rap and in American life.