Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Returns to Wish You a Very Grim Christmas

In order to get into the holiday spirit, Melania Trump has decorated the White House in a style that can only be described as “the nightmare you had after seeing The Nightmare Before Christmas when you were too young to have seen The Nightmare Before Christmas.” But Stephen Colbert’s a fair guy, and so he brought on Melania herself (as played by Laura Benanti) to defend her choices. As it turns out, Melania wasn’t caught in a horror movie when she was watching those ballerinas, she was just “admiring their freedom of movement.” And her main Christmas inspiration is really Santa Claus himself, because “if you can go down a chimney to get into a house, you can climb a chimney to get out of a house.”