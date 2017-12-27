After a year of nonstop working, no one deserves to wind down by getting satisfyingly all wound up more than Laura Dern. Coming off of scene-stealing performances in Big Little Lies, Twin Peaks, and The Last Jedi, 2017’s acting MVP was spotted having her cake and eating it, too. Us Weekly reports that Dern and NBA player Baron Davis have been “talking, laughing, and having a great time” together. Some nosy eyewitnesses described the two as “infatuated with each other” and “very much like a new couple in love” as they gallivanted around Beverly Hills last week. But wait, there’s proof! Though they were apparently “trying to remain incognito,” we’d recognize that Space Dern on any galaxy, no matter how obstructed her face may be by Davis’s lips. His shirt reads, “Have a nice day,” and after gazing upon these photos, trust me, we all are. In the immortal words of Madeline Martha Mackenzie, “Get laid, bitch.”