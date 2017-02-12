In this hellish abyss we call 2017, and least there’s a millimeter of light at the end of the tunnel: Space Laura Dern. And since it’s only three weeks (!) until we finally gaze upon Space Laura Dern in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we’re going to maximize our Space Laura Dern coverage until that faithful day occurs. So, without further ado, today in Vulture’s Space Laura Dern column: Her life-changing interaction with none other than that lovable fur monster Chewbacca. “One day on set, Rian [Johnson] said, Hey Laura, somebody wants to say hi. And I remember turning around, and I was like, CHEWBACCA? And I started crying,” she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I felt slightly embarrassed that I was weeping when he hugged me, but it was profound.” The porgs have never been more jealous.