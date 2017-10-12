We wouldn’t have blamed Leslie Jones, a consummate professional and very funny woman, if she walked out of Studio 8H for a good puking session after accidentally getting a bunch of blood squirted into her mouth by James Franco’s fake hand in this SNL sketch. But did she? Oh, hell no. She coughed. She winced. She stood uncomfortably while reciting a few basic lines about presents and Christmas. And then she laughed about it on Instagram with Franco later: “You fucking traumatized me … blood went in my mouth and then I threw up in my mouth, and I had to swallow it so I wouldn’t throw up on national fucking live TV. ” A true hero, that one.
