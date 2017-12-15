Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Hear Me Out: What If The Crown Is Already the Next Game of Thrones?

In all likelihood, the next Game of Thrones will look nothing like Game of Thrones.

12 mins ago

Charli XCX on New Mixtape and Why She’s Not Sure She’ll Release Another Album

“Sometimes I wonder: Should I just not be an artist and be a songwriter?”

28 mins ago

G-Eazy Is Still Not a Compelling Hitmaker

The Beautiful and Damned mostly just careens through long nights and regrets it in the heavy mornings after.

9:40 a.m.

Black Thought’s 10-Minute Freestyle Is a Rap Master Class

Just wait until the sweat starts dripping.

9:36 a.m.

Late-Night Shows Slam Net-Neutrality Vote, Host Funeral for the Internet

“The only thing that should slow your internet speed is the number of people also sitting in Starbucks working on their screenplays.”

9:34 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases New Hamilton Song About Ben Franklin

It’s part of a new series of “Hamildrops.”

9:00 a.m.

Wormwood Premiere Recap: No Other Love

Did the CIA kill Frank Olson? Errol Morris aims to find out the truth.

9:00 a.m.

In Defense of Hayden Christensen’s Performance in the Star Wars Prequels

#JusticeforHayden

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best ‘Call Your Mom’ Movies of 2017

From Girls Trip to Lady Bird.

8:59 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: The Birthday Girls

It’s Amy Farrah Fowler’s birthday, and she’ll hurl if she wants to.

1:44 a.m.

Annette Bening Explains Why She Was Cut From American Crime Story: Katrina

Bening, a true professional, says her character being cut is for the good of the narrative.

12:58 a.m.

Eminem’s 9th Studio Album, Revival, Has Arrived

Marshall Mathers rises again.

12:41 a.m.

You Can Now Stream Charli XCX’s Pop 2 Mixtape

The hit queen drops her second mixtape of 2017.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Short List for Best Foreign Language Film Has Been Released

BPM and First They Killed My Father failed to make the cut.

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

Theater Review: An Enticing Twelfth Night for Beginners and Pros Alike

Gateway-drug Shakespeare, in the best sense.

Yesterday at 6:49 p.m.

Matt Damon Is Sharing All His Bad Opinions on Sexual Misconduct

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior.”

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

Omarosa Draws Pistol, Declares ‘Black Woman Civil War’ Against Robin Robert

Narrator voice: Nope.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

Morgan Spurlock Exits His Company After Admitting a History of Sexual Misconduct

Two co-founders of Warrior Poets will continue to run the business.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans Showrunner Accused of Sexual Harassment and Insensitivity

CBS claims that it took “appropriate” actions against Brad Kern, but former staffers have disagreed.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Russell Simmons Being Investigated by the NYPD for Sexual-Assault Allegations

Detectives are starting to reach out to the hip-hop mogul’s accusers.