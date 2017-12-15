As previously evidenced in every single thing he does, Lin-Manuel Miranda has no desire to take a break or relax whatsoever. So it’s really no surprise that he’s decided to commit to releasing a whole year’s worth of Hamilton content once a month for the coming year. The first of his so-called “Hamildrops” comes this December with a new song, “Ben Franklin’s Song.” Sung by the Decemberists, the song’s based on an idea Miranda had for Decemberists-esque lyrics about the famous inventor, which he sent along to the Decemberists’s Colin Meloy, who turned it into an actual song with the rest of the band. If you don’t know who Benjamin Franklin is, you certainly will by the end of the song.
