17 mins ago

Hostiles Is a Well-Intentioned Downer of a Western

Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike star in this slog, which still doesn’t do right by its native characters.

12:04 p.m.

Pinkett Smith on Girls Trip Snub: Why Did Bridesmaids Get a Seat at the Table?

Jada Pinkett Smith asked an HFPA member why Girls Trip, the summer’s breakout R-rated comedy, was snubbed by the Golden Globes.

11:45 a.m.

Weinstein Blacklisted Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino Says Lord of the Rings Director

“I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women.”

11:00 a.m.

Rian Johnson Didn’t Want to Do a Sequel. Then Came Star Wars

The director once told Vulture that he said no to every franchise offer. So how did The Last Jedi convince him to say yes?

10:43 a.m.

Mario Batali Fired From His TV Show, The Chew

ABC is cutting all ties with the chef.

10:16 a.m.

Hear Me Out: What If The Crown Is Already the Next Game of Thrones?

In all likelihood, the next Game of Thrones will look nothing like Game of Thrones.

10:16 a.m.

Charli XCX on New Mixtape and Why She’s Not Sure She’ll Release Another Album

“Sometimes I wonder: Should I just not be an artist and be a songwriter?”

10:00 a.m.

G-Eazy Is Still Not a Compelling Hitmaker

The Beautiful and Damned mostly just careens through long nights and regrets it in the heavy mornings after.

9:40 a.m.

Black Thought’s 10-Minute Freestyle Is a Rap Master Class

Just wait until the sweat starts dripping.

9:36 a.m.

Late-Night Shows Slam Net-Neutrality Vote, Host Funeral for the Internet

“The only thing that should slow your internet speed is the number of people also sitting in Starbucks working on their screenplays.”

9:34 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases New Hamilton Song About Ben Franklin

It’s part of a new series of “Hamildrops.”

9:00 a.m.

Wormwood Premiere Recap: No Other Love

Did the CIA kill Frank Olson? Errol Morris aims to find out the truth.

9:00 a.m.

In Defense of Hayden Christensen’s Performance in the Star Wars Prequels

#JusticeforHayden

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best ‘Call Your Mom’ Movies of 2017

From Girls Trip to Lady Bird.

8:59 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: The Birthday Girls

It’s Amy Farrah Fowler’s birthday, and she’ll hurl if she wants to.

1:44 a.m.

Annette Bening Explains Why She Was Cut From American Crime Story: Katrina

Bening, a true professional, says her character being cut is for the good of the narrative.

12:58 a.m.

Eminem’s 9th Studio Album, Revival, Has Arrived

Marshall Mathers rises again.

12:41 a.m.

You Can Now Stream Charli XCX’s Pop 2 Mixtape

The hit queen drops her second mixtape of 2017.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Short List for Best Foreign Language Film Has Been Released

BPM and First They Killed My Father failed to make the cut.

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

Theater Review: An Enticing Twelfth Night for Beginners and Pros Alike

Gateway-drug Shakespeare, in the best sense.