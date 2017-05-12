Lionsgate Cuts John Travolta’s Gotti Biopic Just 10 Days Before Release

Photo: Brian Douglas/Lionsgate Premiere

Gotti, Gotti, gone. Just ten days before John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic was set to open, Lionsgate has cut ties with the movie. Per Entertainment Weekly, Lionsgate sold the movie back to its production company, Emmett/Furla/Oasis. The producers are expected to seek new distribution for the movie, but the planned release date of December 15 looks impossible. Lionsgate didn’t specify the reason for the sale.

Gotti was directed by Entourage actor/Pussy Posse member Kevin Connolly. The biopic covered the life of the the notorious Gambino crime family boss, and featured Travolta’s real-life wife Kelly Preston as Victoria Gotti.