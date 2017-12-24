Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

After announcing a June 5 concert to be held at the Tel Aviv Convention Centre, singer Lorde was called on by protesters to cancel the Melodrama tour stop as part of an ongoing multi-faceted boycott of the country, created in response to the Israeli government’s policies toward Palestine. On Sunday, in a statement reported by the Jerusalem Post’s Amy Spiro, Lorde apparently obliged: “i pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and i have done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in tel aviv, but i’m not proud to admit i didn’t make the right call on this one,” the singer reportedly said.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, on Wednesday, Lorde replied to an essay published on the New Zealand site the Spinoff urging her to take part in an artistic boycott of Israel. In response, the singer tweeted, “Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too.” Concluded Lorde’s Sunday statement, which you can read in full below: “tel aviv, it’s been a dream of mine to visit this beautiful part of the world for many years, and i’m truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you. i hope one day we can all dance.”